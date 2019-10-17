Ohio State/Northwestern Moved To The Big Ten Network Due To MLB Playoffs

The Friday night game between Ohio State and Northwestern will no longer be broadcasted on FS1.

According to Bruce Feldman, the game is being moved to the Big Ten Network due to weather issues impacting the ALCS.

The Rangers and Yankees have had games four and five of their series pushed to Thursday and Friday because of a weather delay, which bumped NW/OSU off of FS1 and to the Big Ten Network.

The game is still scheduled to get underway at 8:30 EST.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Oct 16, 2019 at 10:47am PDT

As a college football purist, I think I’m legally required to be against this move. We’re talking about college football! We’re talking about Big 10 action in October! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We’re putting it all on the line, gentlemen! You can’t bump OSU/NW from FS1 for baseball. You just can’t do it.

I don’t care if it’s game seven of the World Series. The days of baseball impacting college football need to come to an end.

We’re already being forced to have Wisconsin/OSU kickoff at noon EST on Fox instead of primetime due to the World Series, and now this has happened.

At some point, enough just has to be enough. College football always has to be in the driver’s seat. If that’s not the case, then we’re lost as a nation.

Kickoff for our game against Ohio State will be 11 a.m. CT Can’t wait #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/E4QSC4MSyf — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 14, 2019

End the madness, folks. Play baseball at midnight if we have to. Literally, and I mean nobody who knows anything about sports, would prefer to have baseball take priority over football.