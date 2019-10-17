REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Is Excellent In New Episode ‘Adapt And Overcome’

The latest episode of “SEAL Team” on CBS was absolutely outstanding.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SOME SERIOUS SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

“Adapt and Overcome” kept up all the energy and momentum that we got in the first two weeks of season three.

The plot was very simple. Bravo was spun up to Azerbaijan to secure a power plant under attack and make sure the whole region didn’t descend into chaos.

There was just one major problem. The people attacking the plant weren’t some low level militiamen like Bravo had been led to believe. They were highly-trained Iranian mercenaries who were former special forces in the Iranian military.

The firefight was intense as hell, and Clay, Jason, Ray and the rest of the team faced a hell of a lot more resistance than expected. It was one of the coolest action scenes I think I’ve ever seen out of “SEAL Team.” The way it was shot, the timing, the shooting, the dialogue and everything else was great.

The final action scene of the episode, which obviously had Bravo winning the day, was awesome from start to finish.

There were a couple more moments I want to shine a light on. First, the episode ends with Jason alone in his apartment reading a letter written by his daughter about how she’s trying to make it feel more like a home.

He immediately starts undoing all her changes, which are as simple as placing out hand soap instead of a bar of soap.

It’s clear that Jason is struggling mightily with what’s happening in his head. That’s not a new development. We saw a ton of it through the first two episodes, and I’m guessing it’ll continue throughout the season.

Secondly, Clay is continuing to shine a light on TBIs, brain issues and other problems off of the battlefield.

There’s just one problem. There’s a man running the show. He’s offered to bring in some better medical people to help treat TBIs, but in return, Clay can’t be making public waves about Brett’s suicide and the failures of the military.

Clay agrees, which makes me wonder if that’s the end of this storyline. I’m not sure, but “SEAL Team” does an amazing job at shining a light on issues off the battlefield. Given Jason’s problems, I’m starting to think that might take the front seat.

Finally, Sonny and Davis are continuing to be a fling. I know I’ve said this before, but I’m back all in on Davis’ character now that the OCS storyline is over.

She’s simply much better when she’s with Bravo and the guys. I can’t wait to see what happens with her and Sonny going forward.

Another week goes by, and the best military show on TV gave us another great episode. At this point, there’s no reason to not be watching “SEAL Team,” and “Adapt and Overcome” was the perfect example of why.

It had all the action you could want, there were some great off the battlefield storylines and the show keeps chugging along at a great pace.

Tune in Wednesday night on CBS for the fourth episode of season three. I have high expectations!