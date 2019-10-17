RNC Posts Record-Setting Fundraising Numbers For September

The Republican National Committee (RNC) raised a record $27.3 million in September, and reported $59.2 million on hand as the 2020 election cycle heats up.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News that House Democrats’ push to impeach President Donald Trump has been a driving force behind the RNC’s fundraising success. (RELATED: Impeachment Proceedings Usually Move Swiftly, But Democrats Are Playing It Slow)

“Voters are tired of Democrats’ petty politics and baseless witch hunts, and their shameful attacks have only energized our grassroots army and allowed us to lay the groundwork for Republicans to take back the House, expand our majority in the Senate and re-elect President Trump in 2020,” McDaniel said.

The latest fundraising haul comes weeks after the RNC and the Trump campaign announced that their joint re-election effort raked in a record $125 million in the third quarter of 2019. The Trump campaign and the RNC have raised a record $308 million in 2019 so far, and reported over $156 million cash on hand earlier this month. (RELATED: Trump Campaign, RNC Raise More Than $100 Million In Second Quarter)

While the RNC continues to pull in record fundraising numbers, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) remains millions of dollars in debt.