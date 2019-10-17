Shawn Oakman Drafted By Los Angeles Wildcats In The XFL

Former Baylor superstar Shawn Oakman is headed to the XFL.

Oakman was famously charged with sexual assault shortly before the 2016 draft right, as Baylor’s program was becoming engulfed by a sexual misconduct scandal. (RELATED: Shawn Oakman Talks Beating Sexual Assault Charge)

He was acquitted in February, but never got a shot at the NFL.

The star defensive end at the college level was drafted by the Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

It’s not the NFL, but at least it’s a shot for Oakman. He lost years of his football career fighting to stay out of prison and beating a sexual assault charge.

If that hadn’t happened, he almost certainly would have been in the NFL after leaving Baylor. Instead, he had a long battle waiting for him in the court system down in Texas.

Now, he can get back on a football field and focus on playing.

If he’s able to play well in the XFL, then maybe an NFL team will come calling. It’s a start. That’s all Oakman can ask for at this point.