Sidney Crosby Scores Insane Backhand Goal Against The Avalanche

Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby scored a mind-boggling goal Wednesday night against the Colorado Avalanche.

The NHL sensation sliced through the defense towards the net with seemingly no effort at all, and dropped a beautiful shot into the net off of his backhand.

The NHL season might be young right now, but there’s no doubt this will be one of the prettiest goals of the year.

Give Crosby’s absurd score a watch below.

NO YOU DID NOT, SIDNEY CROSBY!

: https://t.co/WSkKCdFgdb pic.twitter.com/QGEIskKqCy — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) October 16, 2019

Absolutely beautiful. There’s no other way to put it. That was just an absolutely beautiful goal. It was straight sex appeal on the ice. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It also happened so fast that the guys on the Avalanche had no idea what was happening or how to stop it. Crosby was past them before they even knew what hit them.

You can say whatever you want about Crosby and the Penguins, but you can’t deny the fact the man is simply an unreal puck player.

When he decides to hang it up, he’ll be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever put on skates and pick up a stick.

Plays like this one are a major reason why.

Props to Crosby for already giving us awesome highlights this early into the season.