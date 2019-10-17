Sonny Milano Scores Goal From Between His Legs Against The Dallas Stars

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sonny Milano had a wild goal Wednesday night against the Dallas Stars.

Milano got behind the defense while racing down the ice towards the Stars goalie, went between the legs and dropped the puck past the goalie into the net.

Yes, he went between his legs to score! Watch the incredible play below.

What a wild 24 hours of hockey we’ve had. We’re only a few games into the season, and we’ve already had Sidney Crosby drop a beauty and Milano scored going between the legs on the same night.

You couldn’t make up this kind of stuff if you tried. Both of the goals were pretty much straight hockey porn.

NO YOU DID NOT, SIDNEY CROSBY! : NBCSN

: https://t.co/WSkKCdFgdb

If this is the kind of energy we’re taking into the NHL season in 2019-2020, then we’re in for a great time. I honestly can’t believe we had two insane goals in the same night.

In any given month, both of those goals could have contended for the top spot. Instead, I’m not even sure which one was better Wednesday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Honestly, I’m going to have go with Milano’s. You just can’t beat going between the legs.

Hell of a performance from Milano.