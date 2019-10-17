‘South Park’ Mocks LeBron James’ Comments On Free Speech In New Episode ‘Let Them Eat Goo’

“South Park” took aim at LeBron James with its Wednesday night episode “Let Them Eat Goo.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the episode mocked the NBA star’s comments on free speech in the wake of the China situation with the league.

James foolishly said we have a right to free speech, but that there apparently can be grave consequences. His comments were in reaction to the Houston Rockets GM tweeted support for democracy in Hong Kong and the aftermath. (RELATED: South Park: F**k The Chinese Government)

Lakers’ LeBron James on NBA’s China controversy: “I don’t want to get into a … feud with Daryl Morey but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke.” pic.twitter.com/KKrMNU0dKR — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 15, 2019

According to THR, in the episode, Cartman said, “Yes, we do have freedom of speech, but at times there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you are not thinking about others and only thinking about yourself” during an argument protesting lunch options.

Cartman also apparently mocked Lebron’s fascination with Taco Tuesdays in the episode.

I love this. I absolutely love it. I love the fact “South Park” is, once again, the voice of reason in a world cluttered with garbage.

The NBA caved to China so fast that it’d make your head spin, and King James was out here pretty much carrying water for the Chinese dictatorship.

Meanwhile, “South Park” got banned from China for shining a light on its power over Hollywood, and only doubled down from there.

A couple episodes ago, Randy said “f**k the Chinese government.” I’m not sure what it says about our country when a Comedy Central show is willing to stand up to the Chinese dictatorship in more impressive fashion that a multi-billion dollar sports league.

Keep it up, “South Park.” You might be our last hope!