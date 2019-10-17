Watch Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, And Antonio Banderas In The New Trailer For ‘The Laundromat’

Netflix has released another trailer for “The Laundromat,” and it looks like a great movie.

The plot of the original Netflix film, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is, “A widow investigates an insurance fraud, chasing leads to a pair of Panama City law partners exploiting the world’s financial system.”

The cast of the movie is also loaded with talent. It stars Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, And Antonio Banderas. If that’s not an all-star cast, then I just don’t know what is. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Watch the newest trailer below.

This movie has everything we’re looking for. It’s got a loaded cast, it’s about finances, there are twists and turns and it looks like it’ll have a decent amount of humor.

Honestly, what more could you want out of movie? Sign me up immediately.

We also won’t have to wait long to see it, because it’s getting released on Netflix on October 18, which is tomorrow. So, if you’re looking for a good way to kill some time on Friday, “The Laundromat” might be the perfect solution.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts. I’m guessing this one is going to be pretty solid.