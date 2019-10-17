Politics

Tom Arnold Targets Trump With Tweet Making Veiled Reference To Kennedy Assassination

Actor Tom Arnold arrives for the 40th Anniversary Saturday Night Live (SNL) broadcast in the Manhattan borough of New York
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Actor Tom Arnold took aim at President Donald Trump in a tweet Thursday, appearing to suggest that someone might assassinate him.

Responding to the president’s tweet showing the large crowds waiting to get in to his Dallas rally, Arnold invoked former President John F. Kennedy, saying, “Don’t get too cocky traitor. They showed up for JFK too.” (RELATED: Tom Arnold’s Inflammatory Anti-Trump Tweets Prompt Visit By Secret Service)

Screen Shot/Twitter

Arnold appeared to be referencing Kennedy’s assassination — the popular president was shot in Dallas in November of 1963 as his motorcade passed through the city.

Just before Arnold’s tweet was posted, however, Dallas police officers averted a very real threat. According to a report from NBC’s Dallas-Fort Worth affiliate, a man carrying a variety of weapons was detained near the president’s rally before he could cause anyone harm.

“A man wearing a vest, helmet and a backpack near President Trump’s Dallas rally counter-protestors was just detained by Dallas police. Officers confiscated a gun, breathing mask, knee pads & some type of aerosol can,” NBC reported.

Arnold, a regular Trump critic, once claimed that he would find tapes of the president that would force him out of office. More recently, the veteran actor signed on with a handful of other celebrities to create an Impeachment Task Force designed to push back against Trump on social media.