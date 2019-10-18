Watch The Preview For The Upcoming ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘The Strength Of The Wolf

Fans of “SEAL Team” look like they’re in for a fun time in the upcoming episode on CBS.

The plot of “The Strength of the Wolf,” according to CBS’s press description, is, “Tensions boil over among Bravo members when they disagree while training for a mission, and Jason must select a new candidate to join the team.” (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Is Excellent In New Episode ‘Adapt And Overcome’)

The preview for the episode also shows the team training for a rescue mission aboard a ship somewhere in the world.

Judging from the short promo, Jason and the guys are going to be at each other’s throats. Give it a watch below.

This episode looks like it’s going to be awesome. As we all know, the first three episodes of the new season have all been incredibly exciting.

First we were in Serbia, then we went to Azerbaijan and now Bravo is going to try to rescue hostages being held captive on a rigged ship.

If that doesn’t get your blood pumping, then I honestly have to wonder whether or not you’re even a real fan of the hit show.

I’ve been thoroughly impressed with “SEAL Team” in season three, and it hasn’t dropped off one bit. It’s hard for a show to maintain excellence year after year, but this one hasn’t struggled.

Tune in Wednesday night on CBS to catch “The Strength of the Wolf.” It looks like it’s going to be great.