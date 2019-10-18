REPORT: Cleveland Browns Considered Firing Freddie Kitchens After Losing To The Seahawks

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is apparently dangerously close to losing his job.

The Browns are currently 2-4, and their next game is against the Patriots. That means they’ll almost certainly be 2-5 before long.

According to John Clayton, the team damn near fired him after falling to 2-4 after losing to the Seahawks on Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

.@JohnClaytonNFL reporting on Browns dyfunction: “I was there on Sunday. There was a lot of talk that Freddie Kitchens was almost fired after that Seattle loss.” — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) October 16, 2019

.@JohnClaytonNFL actually said on @937theFan: “The way it’s heading there’s no way you’re going to have (Kitchens) back next year. In fact, there were some rumors when I was in the Browns pregame, that he could’ve gotten fired after this game, b/c they’re going to be sitting 2-5” — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) October 16, 2019

For what it’s worth, general manager John Dorsey said he thinks Kitchens has “done a really good job,” according to Cleveland.com.

If you believe that, then I have some great oceanfront property in Montana that I’ll sell to you for real cheap. If going 2-4 is a “good job,” then we’re lost as a nation.

Who could have guessed making a man with no head coaching experience the person responsible for the Browns wouldn’t end well?

Who could have guessed Kitchens would struggle to handle OBJ, Baker Mayfield and all the other personalities in the locker room?

I mean, who could ever have seen the Browns failing miserably after months and months of nonstop hype? It’s almost like Cleveland being awful came out of nowhere! What an unexpected development!

The reality of the situation is that the Browns are floundering, Kitchens is probably in over his head and the team won’t even come close to meeting expectations.

I don’t know whether Kitchens will lose his job or not. I don’t have any idea. All I know for sure is that I’m thoroughly enjoying watching the dumpster fire that is the Cleveland Browns. I couldn’t be enjoying it anymore if I tried!

