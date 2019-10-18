Dave Chappelle To Make Several Surprise Shows. Check Out Where He’s Headed

Dave Chappelle got everyone’s attention Friday when reports started surfacing that the famous comedian was planning to make several surprise shows this weekend in Texas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Blues Houston (@hobhouston) on Oct 18, 2019 at 8:00am PDT

The performances will happen at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in the Peacock room at the House of Blues Houston.

According to the report:

Chappelle had three surprise shows in the Peacock Room last week which sold out quickly due to the limited amount of space in the venue.

And judging by the description of the Peacock room on the place’s website, fans should not delay. As the place only holds “200 for a reception event, 100 for a banquet and only 125 in a theatre seating format.”

The popular star of the “Chappelle Show” continues to be popular and made several surprise stops in San Antonio earlier this week.

JUST ANNOUNCED: #DaveChappelle will perform two more San Antonio shows, Oct 15 & Oct 16 at the Aztec. Tickets go on sale to the general public today at 3 PM for both shows.

ALL TICKET SALES ARE ONLINE ONLY. #livenationcomedy pic.twitter.com/1dQWgLxKIs — The Aztec Theatre (@TheAztecTheatre) October 15, 2019

Good luck!