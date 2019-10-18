HBO Releases The Trailer For The New Mini-Series ‘The Outsider’ With Ben Mendelsohn And Jason Bateman

HBO’s new mini-series “The Outsider” with Jason Bateman and Ben Mendelsohn looks downright amazing.

The plot of the series, according to HBO’s YouTube description, is as follows:

The 10-episode series follows police detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn), as he sets out to investigate the mutilated body of 11-year-old Frankie Peterson found in the Georgia woods. The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrifying crime leads Ralph, still grieving the recent death of his own son, to bring in unorthodox private investigator Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), whose uncanny abilities he hopes will help explain the unexplainable.

Judging from the first trailer, fans are in for one hell of a dark experience. I don't want to spoil anything about the trailer.

Give it a watch below, and then we’ll dig into what we think.

Dark shows are something I love. I can’t get enough of them. “True Detective” and “Westworld” on HBO and “Bloodline” on Netflix are three great examples.

You know who was in “Bloodline” and this upcoming mini-series? Ben Mendelsohn, and he stole the show in the Netflix hit.

His ability to bring darkness to the screen is pretty much on a level of its own.

Now, HBO is bringing us a series based off of a Stephen King story about a murdered girl, and Bateman is the main suspect.

If that doesn’t get you fired up, then what are you even doing with your life? Do you not recognize great content when you see it?

I don’t know anything about King’s story, which means I’m attacking this from a completely fresh angle. In the trailer, Bateman’s character’s prints are all over the scene, but video puts him miles and miles away from the crime. Mendelsohn is the man tasked with finding out the truth.

I like what I’m hearing so far.

There’s obviously going to be a supernatural/paranormal angle here, and I think that’s obviously only going to be a plus.

Tune in Jan. 12 on HBO to watch it all unfold. This one looks like it’s going to be absolutely crazy.