Ivanka Stuns In Gorgeous White And Black Jacket And Pants Combo In Texas

Ivanka Trump truly shined Friday in a gorgeous white and black jacket pants combo during her trip to Texas at a Louis Vuitton factory.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the white button up coat and dark pants in the clip she shared on Instagram from her visit with President Donald Trump during the opening of the brands shop in Keene. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the fantastic look with loose hair and black high heels. The first daughter captioned her post, “Louis Vuitton is one of hundreds of companies making good on their support of our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers!” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Oct 18, 2019 at 6:29am PDT

“With a large new investment, @LVMH will create their iconic handcrafted luggage & handbags here in the USA with the talent of local Texas artisans,” she added. Yesterday, the President and I joined @LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault at the opening of Louis Vuitton Rochambeau! Welcome to Texas, Louis Vuitton!” (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

Ivanka’s fashion sense is always right on point as has been noted numerous times. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.