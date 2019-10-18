Editorial

Ivanka Stuns In Gorgeous White And Black Jacket And Pants Combo In Texas

Ivanka Trump (R) and husband Jared Kushner, advisors to the US president, visit the new Louis Vuitton factory in Alvarado (40 miles south of Fort Worth), Johnson County, Texas on October 17, 2019. - A workshop of the French brand Louis Vuitton will be inaugurated in Texas by Donald Trump, in the presence of Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, who had indicated to the American President in 2017 that he was ready to invest more in the United States. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Ivanka Trump truly shined Friday in a gorgeous white and black jacket pants combo during her trip to Texas at a Louis Vuitton factory.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the white button up coat and dark pants in the clip she shared on Instagram from her visit with President Donald Trump during the opening of the brands shop in Keene. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the fantastic look with loose hair and black high heels. The first daughter captioned her post, “Louis Vuitton is one of hundreds of companies making good on their support of our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers!” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

 

“With a large new investment, @LVMH will create their iconic handcrafted luggage & handbags here in the USA with the talent of local Texas artisans,” she added. Yesterday, the President and I joined @LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault at the opening of Louis Vuitton Rochambeau! Welcome to Texas, Louis Vuitton!” (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

Ivanka’s fashion sense is always right on point as has been noted numerous times. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.