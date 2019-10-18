Kate Middleton Dazzles In Black Coat-Dress And Pants Combo During Pakistan Trip

Kate Middleton truly dazzled Friday when she stepped out in a gorgeous black coat-dress and pants combo during her last day in Pakistan.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve number that went down past her knees that she paired with white pants as she joined Prince William during a visit to an Army Canine Center in Islamabad. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a white scarf and pretty lace-up black flats..(RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

Earlier in the day, the duchess was quite the vision wearing a beautiful vanilla and black kurta with light-colored pants while boarding the plane leaving Lahore.

She completed the great look with loose hair and taupe-colored high heel shoes.

“At the Army Canine Centre in Islamabad, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined dog handlers as they train dogs to recognise and scout out hidden explosive materials, before taking some of the puppies through their paces on an agility training course #RoyalVisitPakistan,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read, along with a few pictures from the day.

At the Army Canine Centre in Islamabad, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined dog handlers as they train dogs to recognise and scout out hidden explosive materials, before taking some of the puppies through their paces on an agility training course #RoyalVisitPakistan pic.twitter.com/EwmeCGbVmK — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 18, 2019

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.