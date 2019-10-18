Liberal ‘Witch Hunt’ Reaches Fever Pitch

On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we sit down with Fox News legal analyst and New York Times bestselling author Gregg Jarrett to discuss his new book, “Witch Hunt: The Story of the Greatest Mass Delusion in American Political History.” We also dissect how the media twisted the words of White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to fit the liberal narrative of a “quid pro quo.”

During a press conference yesterday, President Trump’s Chief of Staff could not have been clearer – there was no quid pro quo with Ukraine involving US foreign aid and Joe Biden, which is what Democrats have been screaming for the last month. There was, however, discussion of the withholding of aid to pressure the Ukrainian government to cooperate with the ongoing Justice Department investigation into foreign meddling in the 2016 election. Journalists have twisted Mulvaney’s answer into an attempted admission of a quid pro quo involving Biden, which any child reading the transcript would see is a fraud. We have all the audio, the complete audio, to show how the media is lying.

Gregg Jarrett hit number 1 on the New York Times bestsellers list with his first book, “The Russia Hoax.” Now he’s back with a deeper dive into the origins of the entire fraud in his new book, “Witch Hunt.” We talk all things hoax, get into who are the bad actors, and what to expect from the upcoming Inspector General report. You don’t want to miss it.

