REPORT: LSU Vs. Alabama Won’t Be Played In Primetime On CBS

The football game between LSU and Alabama will most likely not be played under the lights in primetime on CBS.

According to AL.com, there are no plans to put the game on Nov. 9th between the Tigers and Crimson Tide in primetime, and it’s a “virtual lock” the game will kick at 3:30 EST on the network.

What the hell is up with these major college football games not being played in primetime. I just don’t get it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Having them played during the day just doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.

First, the people over at Fox put OSU/Wisconsin at noon EST, and now we’re being led to believe that the biggest game of the year in the SEC also won’t be in primetime.

This is a national disgrace. Of all the things to be ashamed about going on in our country at the moment, major college football games being played outside of primetime should be at the top of the list.

This is college football we’re talking about. This is the LSU Tigers vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide. It’s by far and away the biggest game of the year in the SEC.

It’s not even close. There is no other game that comes close, yet, it won’t be in primetime. I say it’s time to pickup the pitchforks and riot, and I’m not even an SEC fanboy.

You know things are bad when I’m out here willing to go to war on behalf of a conference that I hate.

Americans deserve better. We deserve much better than this nonsense we’re getting.