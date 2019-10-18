Meghan Markle Opens Up About The Struggles Of Motherhood In The Spotlight

Meghan Markle opened up about the struggles of motherhood and being under the spotlight and admitted it’s not been easy.

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging,” the Duchess of Sussex shared Friday in a clip from an interview with ITV for a piece titled ” “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey” which will air Sunday in the United Kingdom, per Fox News. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

“And then when you have a newborn, you know. … and especially as a woman, it’s a lot,” she added. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

WATCH:

“Not many people have asked if I’m ok … it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.” Meghan reveals to ITV’s @tombradby the intense media spotlight has left her struggling to cope while becoming a mum #HarryAndMeghan https://t.co/Uy21iE6ozJ pic.twitter.com/kZqhZV66OL — ITV News (@itvnews) October 18, 2019

Markle continued, “So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It’s um… yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

When the reporter pressed the former “Suits” actress further if it was “fair” to say that she’’s “not really OK, as in it’s really been a struggle,” the duchess replied, “Yes.”

Shortly after the video appeared on social media, the hashtag “#WeLoveYouMeghan” started trending on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Oct 15, 2019 at 2:18pm PDT

As previously reported, the Duke of Sussex has called out “British tabloid media” for the “ruthless campaign” against his wife “that has escalated over the past year.”

“Unfortunately, my wife [Duchess of Sussex] has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son,” Prince Harry explained in a statement shared on the SussexOfficial website.