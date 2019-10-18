Megyn Kelly, Greta Van Susteren Call For Comcast To Crack The Whip On Alleged Sexual Misconduct At NBC

Former Fox News and NBC anchor Megyn Kelly and five other women journalists are calling on NBC parent company Comcast to launch an independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and cover-ups at NBC News.

Former Fox News and MSNBC anchor Greta Van Susteren, former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, former Fox News and NBC anchor Linda Vester, former CNN producer Eleanor McManus and former NBC News producer Addie Zinone all joined Kelly in signing the letter, which the Daily Caller News Foundation obtained.

The letter also urges Comcast to free current and former NBC employees from nondisclosure agreements in sexual misconduct cases, in addition to launching an outside investigation. (RELATED: NBC News Asks Americans To Confess Their Climate Change Sins)

Former NBC News correspondent Ronan Farrow’s book released Tuesday, “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators,” alleges that NBC News executives covered up former host Matt Lauer’s alleged widespread sexual misconduct at the company.

Lauer’s “years of predatory behavior toward female colleagues was tolerated by executives with the same attitudes toward women – some were even predators themselves,” the women said in the letter, citing Farrow’s book.

The women appealed to Comcast after NBC announced Thursday that it wouldn’t be launching a new investigation into alleged sexual misconduct at the company. A Comcast spokeswoman didn’t return the DCNF’s email seeking comment.

Kelly hammered NBC in an interview Wednesday with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a co-founder of the DCNF.

“There needs to be an outside investigation into this company. They investigated themselves. That doesn’t work,” Kelly said. “Fox News had an outside investigator. CBS News had an outside investigator — NPR, the NFL. This is how it’s done. You get somebody on the outside who can be trusted.”

