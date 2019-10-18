REPORT: Pete Davidson And Margaret Qualley Have Called It Quits

Comedian Pete Davidson is reportedly not dating actress Margaret Qualley anymore.

The pair had a super short-lived romance, according to a reported published Thursday by UsWeekly.

Exclusive: It’s over for Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley. https://t.co/C6W8vqK7RH — Us Weekly (@usweekly) October 17, 2019

“They remain friends,” a source told the magazine.

Davidson and Qualley reportedly started seeing each other back in August. Davidson and Qualley were spotted together in Venice during the premiere of the actress’ film “Seberg.”

Actress Andie MacDowell, Qualley’s mom, commented on the rumored relationship back in September. (RELATED: Pete Davidson Goes Off On University Students Who Broke His No Cellphone Rule During Show)

“She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don’t want to step on her relationship too much,” she said.

“They have a nice relationship,” her mother added.

Well, this relationship didn’t last long. I was happy for Davidson. He finally found someone his own age after dating actress Kate Beckinsale, who was 20 years his senior.

Personally, I think this could have been a publicity stunt since Qualley is such a new actress. The relationship magically appeared after Qualley landed a role in “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.”

The relationship was most likely beneficial for the both of them.

I don’t blame Qualley for going for Davidson though. Everyone knows you’d wanna date a guy that is as funny as Davidson.