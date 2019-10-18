Poll: Trump Leads Warren, Biden In Key Swing State

A new poll published Thursday showed President Donald Trump leading the top two Democratic presidential candidates in the key swing state of Iowa.

Trump leads both former Vice President Joe Biden, and Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the state by a margin of 51-49%, according to Emerson Polling. The poll also showed Trump trailing Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by the same margin. (RELATED: President Trump Honors Elijah Cummings)

The economy was listed as the most important issue by voters in the state, with 33% saying it will decide their votes, followed by healthcare at 19%. Just 6% of voters said impeachment was their most important issue. The margin of error for the poll was roughly 3.2%. (RELATED: Impeachment Proceedings Usually Move Swiftly, But Democrats Are Playing It Slow)

Biden leads in the national polling average for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to the RealClearPolitics. However, Warren has been gaining momentum in recent months, and several recent polls show her leading in the early primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire. The senator took center stage at Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate, and was given the most speaking time by CNN and New York Time moderators.