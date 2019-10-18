PREVIEW: Wisconsin Will Obliterate Illinois In Football

My friends, there’s going to be a murder this weekend on a football field in Illinois when the Wisconsin Badgers play the Fighting Illini.

Now, I’m sure many of you probably think I’m focused on playing Ohio State next weekend. Well, you couldn’t be any more wrong if you tried.

As a true Wisconsin man, I never look ahead on the schedule. This weekend at noon on BTN, the Badgers and Illinois will square up to do battle south of the border. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We’re just not showing up in Champagne. We’re kicking the damn door down when we take the field for our seventh game of the year.

I almost feel bad for Illinois. I honestly do feel bad for them. They were hoping this beatdown coming on Saturday wouldn’t be noticed as everybody eyes next weekend.

Unfortunately for them, I exist and as King in the North when it comes to college football, I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t shine a light on Wisconsin beating the hell out of Illinois.

Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019

Jonathan Taylor, Jack Coan, Quintez Cephus, our whole awesome defense and Paul Chryst are rolling down south, and we’re not coming to take prisoners.

The Badgers are coming to take souls. We want the whole world on notice before we play Ohio State, and that starts by massacring the Fighting Illini.

Pray for Illinois and their fans because they honestly have no idea what’s coming their way. We don’t see the storm on the horizon.

The Badgers are the storm on the horizon.

See you real soon, Illinois! Your sacrifice to make us better won’t go unnoticed. I can promise you that much.