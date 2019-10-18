REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Is Epic Bloodbath In New Episode ‘Red Dawn’

“American Horror Story: 1984” was absolutely wild in the new episode “Red Dawn.”

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SOME SERIOUS SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

I’m almost at a loss for words about what happened in “Red Dawn.” It was a bloodbath! People were dying left and right.

When we started the episode, Montana, Cody and Gus were all still alive. By the time it was finished, Montana and Cody were both death. (REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story‘ Throws The Audience A Major Twist In ‘True Killers’)

Montana met her fate when trying to kill Brooke, who she blames for the death of her brother, and instead got hacked to bits.

Cody died after seemingly killing Mr. Jingles with a bow, and then being gutted like a fish by Margaret. Like I said, it was absolutely out of control.

As for Gus, I think he’s dead. I’m honestly not sure. Margaret took him on the lake in a small boat, smacked him on the head, cut off his ear and tossed him in. That would seem to put him in the casualty count.

Weirdly enough, we don’t see him among the ghosts at the end. Oh yeah, Ray is back as a ghost and had sex with Brooke, who then found his chopped off head.

Again, this episode was bananas!

Margaret stabs herself when the police arrive to frame Brooke for the whole thing, and she gets led away. It’s not known yet what’s going on with her.

Speaking of being framed, Mr. Jingles appeared to rise from the dead thanks to the Night Stalker. The two are seen in the closing moments driving away to Los Angeles.

A duo that tried to kill each other just weeks ago is now on the same side. Also, we know why Donna’s obsessed with serial killers. Her dad was one before committing suicide right in front of her!

I’m guessing that going forward it’s going to be the ghosts against everybody. It started with just one ghost, who fans met right away in the premiere when he was hit by a vehicle.

Now, the numbers are rapidly growing. Will Brooke have to fight them all off? Who knows, but we do know they can’t leave because Ray tried and failed.

Also, I hope we get to explore this whole sex with a ghost storyline. There was the sex with the demon storyline in season one and we all know how that ended.

Tune in this Wednesday on FX to watch the next episode. So far, “1984” has been awesome.