REPORT: Rutgers Targeting Mississippi State Coach Joe Moorhead, Buyout Is Around $2 Million

Rutgers is apparently targeting Mississippi State football coach Joe Moorhead to take over the program.

According to NJ.com, Moorhead “has emerged as a top candidate” to take over the Rutgers program. If he does leave Mississippi State, the buyout costs are around $2 million, which is incredibly reasonable. The coaching search is underway ever since Chris Ash got fired. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It would be a bad decision for Moorhead to leave for Rutgers. It might be smart to leave for a Big Ten program, but not for Rutgers.

I can’t stress this enough. The Scarlet Knights are one of the worst football teams in all of America. They’re absolutely atrocious.

Honestly, they’re an embarrassment to the B1G. The fact they breath the same air as Wisconsin and Ohio State is a shame.

Mississippi State might be a tough job to win at in the SEC, but it’s still better than Rutgers. It’s not even close.

Recruiting kids to play at Rutgers might honestly be a harder pitch than an obese man trying to pitch a Victoria’s Secret Angel to marry him.

It’s insanely difficult if not just downright impossible.

Moorhead might not have a ton of success down in Starkville, but he won’t do any better running Rutgers. If he has any common sense, he’ll stay in the SEC until something better comes up.