Gone Fishing? If Not, It’s Never Too Late To Get In On The Game. Here Are Some Of The Best Fishing Rods And Reels On The Market According To Reviewers

Looking for the best affordable fishing gear you can find? KastKing is one of the premium brands in the fishing game. Best of all, not only are most of the rods, reels, and racks affordable, they are also available on Amazon with Prime shipping to boot. includes dozens of fishing gear – namely rods, reels and racks. See our favorites below, or check out the entire selection here.

The Best Reel:

KastKing Royale Legend Elite Baitcasting Reel, Palm Perfect Compact Design, Ergo-Twist Opening, Swing Wing Side Cover, 4 Coded Gear Ratios, 11+1 BB, Magnetic Braking System on sale for $79.99

Just take it from this one reviewer whose “first impression of the Royale Legend Elite Reel out of the box is it is very smooth.” Or this reviewer who raved: “Having used previous KastKing low-profile baitcasters, I was extremely curious to see how this line of reels would be. All I can say is WOW. I’m not much of a baitcaster guy, but this reel has really made learning easy. The breaking system is great, and even paired with a 10-20lb MH rod, I can launch tiny baits out far without a chance of a birds nest.” The point is, reviewers came away very impressed with how quality this reel was compared to it’s cost. In fact, in terms of feature ratings, this reel 4.8 for “Value of money” which is indicative of a great value buy. Also promising is the fact that 95% of reviewers gave it a review of 4 stars or higher, with over 80% of the reviews being 5 star ones. It also comes in four different colors. The one thing to note however is that it’s not the most beginner friendly casting rod on the market, and while it can work fine for beginners with some effort, this rod is built more in mind for fishing enthusiasts or those with intermediate skills.

The Best Casting Rod:

KastKing Royale Legend Casting & Spinning Fishing Rods – Designed Specifically For Bass Fishing – 1 & 2 pc Fishing Poles – Tournament Proven Quality & Performance, and Premium Fuji Components on sale for $69.99

A reel is nothing without a rod and one reviewer noted how well our picks for best reel and best rod fit together, noting “I picked up the Royale Legend pole and picked up the Royale Legend baitcaster reel and boy what a combo! I love them both!” And while that is certainly is true, this is also a great stand alone rod, as one reviewer notes: “This is probably the finest MH 2-piece bass rod made today! It’s got 9 small eyes in 6′ 6″ instead of the usual 6 eyes in 7′ 6″. It took me a little while before I learned its own personality and was able to cast long distances, but after a couple of hours of practice, I learned this rod is so accurate I can hit any target easily out to 50-75 yards.” In my research, the intangibles of this rod are also impressive. With ratings of 4.9 for “material quality”, and 4.7 for “light weight” this rod is also comfortable, and at least at this price point I felt pretty confident that you aren’t really gonna find a better rod if you are serious about improving your fishing skills.

The Best Rod Holder/Rack:

KastKing Fishing Rod Rack – Perfect Fishing Rod Holder – Holds Up to 24 Rods – 24 Rod Rack for All Types of Fishing Rods and Combos/ 12 Rod Rack for Freshwater Rods – ICAST Award Winner on sale for $59.99

All crude jokes aside, the one review that caught my eye when it comes to this product was a simple statement: “Great Rack”. It’s short, but it sufficiently summarized why we view this rack as a favorite, it does its job well. One reviewer noted that “this rod rack was definitely a great purchase ! I have always been the guy that just hung rods on the wall with nails. I wanted something sturdy as well as easy to move if needed. This rod rack fit my needs.” Aside from its practical effectiveness though, this rack also looks nice, as one reviewer notes: “The aluminum metal finish is quite attractive and the rods go into the rack and stay there.” He does note a possible downside though, or definitely something for a possible consumer to note, adding “All that said and done, It does hold 24 rods, but only if you have no reels on them. It actually holds four offshore rods with 4/0 reels on each side comfortably. it will hold 5 rods with 3/0 saltwater reels comfortably on each side.” So just note that while this rack provides plenty of space for your rods, that space could dwindle once you factor in reels. That being said, a lot of reviewers noted that this rack was easy to assemble, requiring no tools to put it together. Also worth noting, don’t expect a big rack, as this rack is very compact and clocks in at just about 2 feet in length, which may help for storage, but is something to be aware of.

And remember, if you haven’t seen anything you like yet, you can check out KastKing’s entire collection here. KastKing is not the only premium brand in fishing gear and equipment, but it’s consistently praised as one of the best affordable ones, and I can confidently say having gone fishing with my grandfather several times using KastKing, I feel very comfortable recommending nearly all of their gear. If there are other brands you would like us to conduct a review for, please let us know in the comments and we will try our best to write a review in the future.

