This Smart Coffee Maker Works With Both K Cups And Traditional Coffee Grounds

I know personally speaking coffee sometimes helps me get through the day and luckily for me our office has a pretty amazing coffee maker. While it’s a nice benefit, at home I often find myself wishing I had a coffee maker. Well that may soon change. We have just received the inside scoop on a killer deal for this Coffee Maker that works with both single serve k cups and the more traditional ground coffee brews.

The Sboly Coffee Maker with A Vacuum Insulated Coffee Tumbler, Self Cleaning Function, and Strength Control is 50% off when you use the discount code U8HGTJRM at checkout

This Sboly coffee maker is durable and compact, meaning it can fit pretty much anywhere in your home with ease, and as mentioned above, you can brew K-Cups or make a cup of coffee the traditional way as a simple button push allows you to chose between these two brewing styles. This machine is also built for the smart home era, as it can automatically clean itself at the push of a button, and will power off automatically if you forget to turn it off!

It also seems like every customer had good things to say about it, with this coffee maker receiving 4.8 stars in terms of “value for money”, “Easy to use”, and “easy to clean”, three of the most important features for coffee makers.

One satisfied customer had this to say: “I’ve been looking for a single serve coffee maker for quite a while. Had to send another brand back it leaked all over the counter!! But this little maker is perfect for a cup of coffee it brews hot coffee doesn’t make a mess and is easy to use. Right in the top was the contact warranty phone number!! I read reviews for hours trying to find one that was not disposable and this one had the best reviews over all the big brands so I gave it a shot! So glad I did. Mind you I’ve just gotten it but it was very easy and I like that I don’t have to have a k cup I can use my own coffee if I want. ”

So while this is a great coffee maker even at full price, the real kicker is that you can take 50% the main retail price when you use the discount code U8HGTJRM at checkout, meaning you can get this Sboly coffee maker with free Prime shipping and free returns (on the rare chance you aren’t fully satisfied), for just $34.99. So what are you waiting for?

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. This is a sponsored post. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.