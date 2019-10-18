Exclusive With Tom Fitton: Impeachment ‘Coup Cabal,’ Ukraine, And Who Is Marie Yovanovitch?

President of Judicial Watch, Tom Fitton, sat down with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss what the legal watchdog group is looking into when it comes to the impeachment effort against President Donald Trump, Ukraine and Joe Biden’s family business dealings.

“This is a terribly corrupt process targeting President Trump, in my view you can’t call it an impeachment, it’s more like a coup,” said Fitton. (RELATED: One Of Liberal Government’s Least Favorite Watchdogs Discusses Their Biggest Investigations, From ‘Russiagate’ To Benghazi.)

Fitton went on to explain why he believes the president’s civil rights are being thrown out the window by House Democrats, who he says are desperate to move forward with impeachment.

WATCH: