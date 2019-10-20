Celebrate Amber Rose’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Amber Rose’s birthday on Monday.

In honor of the 36-year-old model/actress' day, we scoured the internet to find her most jaw-dropping and hottest looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some incredible ones over the last few years.

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the supermodel got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she appeared in music videos for such stars as Nicki Minaj, Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa, just to name a few.

Soon she caught the eye of Ford modeling agency who signed her in 2009. Next thing Rose knew, she was appearing on the small screen in a Russell Simmons reality show in 2010 called "Running Russell Simmons."

She would release her debut single with Wiz Khalifa titled, "Fame," in January 2012. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Since that time she's appeared on the small screen dozens of times. She recently gave birth to her and music exec boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards' first child together, a baby boy.

The "SlutWalk" founder, who started to fight back against slut shaming, and Edwards have been dating since October last year. She previously dated famous rappers like 21 Savage and Kanye West.

Here's to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Amber!