Dolphins Player Christian Wilkins Ejected After Throwing Punch Against The Bills

Miami Dolphins player Christian Wilkins was ejected on the first play of the game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Wilkins got himself tossed after he threw a punch while tied up with an offensive lineman on the Bills. He didn't even attempt to hide it.

He just cocked back and let it fly. Watch the play below.

christian wilkins tossed after one play. perfect. pic.twitter.com/HP8EpGQYEM — josh houtz (@houtz) October 20, 2019

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say things are falling apart fast in Miami. They’re absolutely awful, they couldn’t even beat the Redskins, they don’t seem to have any idea who will play quarterback and now they’ve got defensive linemen getting tossed for throwing punches.

If you didn’t already think the Dolphins are a dumpster fire, then you’re just not paying attention. Wilkins’ actions are just the latest in a long string of dumb stuff.

Wilkins also can count on a nice fine coming in the mail from the league. There’s no way the NFL is going to let a player get away with throwing a right hook.

He’s going to have to open up his wallet and fork over some cash.

Never change, Miami! Never change!