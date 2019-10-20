HIGHLIGHTS: Detroit Lions Lose To The Minnesota Vikings 42-30, Fall To 2-3-1

The Detroit Lions lost to the Minnesota Vikings 42-30 on Sunday.

My beloved Lions simply didn’t have enough fight in them as the roster was ravaged by injuries to hang with Kirk Cousins and company.

Now, they’ve fallen to 2-3-1, and they’re in big trouble when it comes to the playoffs.

There were some bright spots today. Marvin Jones Jr. balled out of his mind, Matthew Stafford played well and the offense did put up 30 points. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s all fine and dandy, and it’s something we should shine a light on.

However, the Lions just simply weren’t good enough today, and the dreams of a postseason appearance are in big trouble.

It’s just classic Detroit football. We lose games we have no business losing. Yes, I understand the refs stole one in Green Bay, but that’s not the point.

When are we finally going to get everything figured out?

It’s time for a gut check because this is when the wheels can easily fall off if we don’t figure it out quickly. We’ll see what Matthew Stafford and company do, but it needs to get figured out ASAP.