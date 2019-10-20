Kim Kardashian Turns 39 Years Old

October 21 is Kim Kardashian’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her hottest looks.

Kim Kardashian is an American reality star and businesswoman born in California. Kim grew up surrounded by fame. Her father, Robert Kardashian, was a friend of O.J. Simpson and represented the former football player after he was accused of killing his wife. Kim was also connected with socialite Paris Hilton.

Her first personal experience with fame came after she made a sex tape with R&B singer Ray J. She ended up making $5 million off of a settlement deal with the adult film company that released the video. (RELATED: Kanye West Argued With Kim Kardashian Over Her Met Gala Dress For Being ‘Too Sexy’)

In 2007, around the same time as the sex tape release, Kim and her family appeared on their own E! reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” The show became widely popular and is currently on its 17th season.

Besides the reality show, Kim also runs her own brands including her shape wear line SKIMS.

Kim married Kanye West in 2013 and the couple shares three children.

