Is There A Difference Between Socialism And ‘Democratic Socialism’? We Asked Sen. Rand Paul

We asked Paul about his thoughts on the high profile Democrats who are embracing socialism in America and his thoughts on why socialism is growing in popularity among young people.
“I think they’re trying to dress something up that’s historically evil, that has led to authoritarianism,” said Paul. (RELATED: ‘No Arms Of Any Kind’: Sen. Rand Paul Wants To Stop All Arms Sales To Turkey, For Now.)
He went on to say that Democrats try to sell socialism for something that it is not, without any real plans on how the programs will be paid for.
WATCH:
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:
Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt
Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump
Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?
New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico
‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad
Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea
Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’