Is There A Difference Between Socialism And ‘Democratic Socialism’? We Asked Sen. Rand Paul

We asked Paul about his thoughts on the high profile Democrats who are embracing socialism in America and his thoughts on why socialism is growing in popularity among young people.

“I think they’re trying to dress something up that’s historically evil, that has led to authoritarianism,” said Paul. (RELATED: ‘No Arms Of Any Kind’: Sen. Rand Paul Wants To Stop All Arms Sales To Turkey, For Now.)

He went on to say that Democrats try to sell socialism for something that it is not, without any real plans on how the programs will be paid for.

