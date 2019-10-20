Three US Army Soldiers Killed While Training At Fort Stewart In Georgia

Three U.S. Army soldiers were killed and three others were injured in an armored vehicle Sunday at Fort Stewart in Georgia, according to Army officials.

The armored vehicle the six soldiers, who were with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, were in rolled over into water during training around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield’s 3rd Infantry Division.

“Today is a heartbreaking day for the 3rd Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Field community, as we are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area,” Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto said in a statement.

Press release ref. this morning’s incident at #FortStewart. pic.twitter.com/7v5plSwdB3 — Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield (@USAGStewartHAAF) October 20, 2019

“We are all extremely saddened by the loss of three Dogface Soldiers and injuries to three more. Our hearts and prayers go out to all of the families affected by this tragedy,” Aguto, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, continued.

The three soldiers who were injured were taken to the Winn Army Community Hospital, where two were treated and released. The third soldier was transferred to a different hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a second news release.

Second release about this morning’s training accident at #FortStewart. pic.twitter.com/WbvSytQydB — Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield (@USAGStewartHAAF) October 20, 2019

The Army is notifying family members and will release individual names of the soldiers 24 hours after, the second report noted. (RELATED: 20 West Point Cadets Involved In Serious Crash, 1 Dead)

Two other U.S. soldiers, who were training at Fort Hood in Texas, were also killed in military vehicle-involved incidents in January and September.

