Tua Tagovailoa Suffers High Ankle Sprain, Nick Saban Says He’ll Probably Be Out ‘A Week Or Two’

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a high ankle sprain Saturday night in a win over Tennessee.

Tua, who has a growing history of injuries, suffered the injury after getting tackled while scrambling. After the game, head coach Nick Saban told ESPN that the Heisman candidate would “probably be out for a week or two.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the play and Saban’s comments below.

Nick Saban said Tua Tagovailoa could be out 1-2 weeks with a high ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/Wfh98lfaob — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 20, 2019

The question now is whether or Alabama fans should be worried with Tua on the bench for a couple weeks. The team plays Arkansas and then has a bye heading into the LSU game.

Mac Jones is the backup, and he looked serviceable when he took over after Tua got hurt. I have no doubt the Crimson Tide can handle Arkansas with him under center.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac Jones (@macjones_10) on Apr 14, 2019 at 7:04pm PDT

LSU is three weeks away and outside of the time window Saban gave for Tua’s recover. If he’s 100% healthy and ready to go, then that game against LSU is going to be awesome.

If he’s not ready to roll out, then Alabama is going to be in serious trouble against the Tigers. They are going to get lit up by Joe Burrow and company.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA (@tuamaann_) on Sep 26, 2019 at 5:07pm PDT

We’ll have to see what happens with Tua and the Crimson Tide going forward. I don’t know if it’s time for the fans to start panicking just yet.

However, my opinion of the situation will change rapidly if Tua isn’t under center when the Tide take the field against LSU on November 9.