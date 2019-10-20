Politics

Tulsi Gabbard Blasts ‘Hillary & Her Gang’ For Trying To Silence Her

Tulsi Gabbard

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief

Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard says she won’t let Hillary Clinton silence her.

Gabbard declared in the video, “Hillary & her gang of rich, powerful elite[s] are going after me to send a msg to YOU: ‘Shut up, toe the line, or be destroyed.’ But we, the people, will NOT be silence. Join me in taking our Democratic Party back & leading a govt of, by & for the people!”

Gabbard was outraged when Clinton suggested in a podcast that the congresswoman was “a favorite of the Russians” and was being “groomed” as a third party candidate. The candidate responded calling Clinton “the queen of the warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party …” (RELATED: ‘I Stand Against Everything She Represents”: Tulsi Gabbard Deconstructs Hillary Clinton In ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Interview)

In the video, Gabbard claims that Clinton continues to hold a grudge against her because the congresswoman endorsed Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for president in 2016. “People warned me in 2016 that my endorsement of Bernie Sanders would be the end of my quote unquote political career … They said ‘Clinton will never forget.’”

Democratic presidential hopeful US Representative for Hawaii's 2nd congressional district Tulsi Gabbard speaks during the second round of the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by CNN at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan on July 31, 2019. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

The candidate noted that her campaign has been undermined by “countless hit pieces full of smears” that have “tried to destroy my reputation.”(RELATED: Hillary Clinton Calls It Quits On Upcoming Event Where Tulsi Gabbard Is Speaking)

Addressing Clinton’s remarks of last week when she suggested Gabbard was a Russian agent, the representative said, “If they can falsely portray me as a traitor then they can do it to anyone.”

Gabbard vowed: “They will not intimidate us. They will not silence us,” adding that it was time for everyone to “speak truth to power.”