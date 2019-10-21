College GameDay Is Going To South Dakota State Vs. North Dakota State, Snubs Ohio State

College GameDay will be in Brookings, South Dakota on Saturday.

The popular ESPN event will be attending South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State. The decision was announced on Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For the first time ever … WE’RE COMING TO SOUTH DAKOTA STATE! NDSU Bison SDSU Jackrabbits ( @HomeDepot) pic.twitter.com/R6lgUb0MmP — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 20, 2019

What an absolute joke of a situation. I honestly thought this was a prank when I first saw it. They’re going to NDSU vs. SDSU? This can’t be for real, right?

I refuse to believe GameDay is choosing to head to South Dakota instead of games between Ohio State/Wisconsin, Auburn/LSU and Notre Dame/Michigan.

Sure, Wisconsin might have lost to Illinois this past weekend, but the game between the Buckeyes and Badgers still has major playoff implications.

How the hell does GameDay go to an FCS game instead? An FCS game!

I’m honestly stunned at this decision. It’s utterly mind-boggling. I’d rather GameDay go right back to Baton Rouge after having been there already than go to South Dakota.

Any of the three games I listed would have been a much better choice. Literally, just blindfold yourself and pick one.

If you’re not going to go to Columbus, which was obviously the correct call, then go to Ann Arbor for Michigan/Notre Dame.

This shouldn’t be hard to figure out at all There are three major college football games Saturday, and GameDay isn’t going to a single one.

While I’ve loved the GameDay locations through the season up until this point, I can’t lie to you all right now. This one makes no sense whatsoever.