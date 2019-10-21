Evening Update: The Latest On Jeffrey Epstein’s Royal Orgy, Reining In Privately-Funded SCOTUS Travel, A Hunter Biden-Linked Securities Fraud Scam

For once, we don’t have an impeachment-themed Monday. Bless up, y’all.

Video columnist Maranda Finney sat down with deputy editor Arthur Bloom to discuss the latest allegations involving Prince Andrew and an orgy on Jeffrey Epstein’s private island.

Finney also stopped by the Daily Caller News Foundation to talk with Supreme Court correspondent Kevin Daley about American taxpayers paying for justices’ travel expenses. Investigative reporter Andrew Kerr also explained his latest scoop, detailing the truly nefarious nature of Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!