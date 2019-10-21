REPORT: Jennifer Lawrence’s Wedding Dress Stayed In Its Own Hotel Room

Actress Jennifer Lawrence reportedly went to major extremes for her wedding dress for her wedding over the weekend.

Lawrence and art dealer Cooke Maroney tied the knot over the weekend, and “The Hunger Games” actress gave her wedding dress its own room at the Hotel Viking, according to a report published by Page Six.

“The Dior design team flew in directly from Paris the day before J.Law tied the knot, and the gown had a private guest room booked for safekeeping at Newport’s historic Hotel Viking for the evening,” an insider told Page Six. (RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Got Married Over The Weekend. Here’s All The Details)

Maroney and Lawrence held their ceremony at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island on Saturday. The super important dress was custom designed by Dior, whom Lawrence is an ambassador for.

I’m a little confused as to why the Dior dress had to have its own room, but it’s definitely goals. I need my wedding dress to be so important that it needs to be protected and alone at all times until I wear it on what will basically be the best day of my life.

I’d like to know how much that room cost her though. Not that she couldn’t afford it.