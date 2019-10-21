Kanye West Reveals Release Date For New Album ‘Jesus Is King’

Musician Kanye West announced he will be releasing his new album “Jesus Is King” on Oct. 25.

West made the announcement Monday on his Twitter account.



“JESUS IS KING OCT 25th,” the “All Of The Lights” singer tweeted with a photo of a blue vinyl.

The album will be released on the same day as his one-week running IMAX movie also titled “Jesus Is King.” The movie will depict West’s Sunday Service.

The new release date comes after West’s wife Kim Kardashian told fans the album would be released on Sept. 27. (RELATED: REPORT: Kanye West Walking Away From Secular Music, Only Going To Do Gospel Music From Now On)

“He’s dropping the album Sunday [Sept. 27]. Just a few final tweaks to the mixes,” Kardashian shared on her Instagram story after West hosted a listening party for the album in Detroit, Michigan. The album is reportedly not all gospel music, an insider who attended the listening party told Entertainment Tonight.

“There were many elements, but the album is still very much hip-hop with gospel influences mixed with ‘The Life of Pablo,'” the insider said.

Let’s just hope we actually get an album on this date. I’m definitely getting a little bit impatient. I’m super interested to hear West’s sound on this new album with the new gospel sounds.