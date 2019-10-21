Kate Beckinsale Thinks She Looks Just Like Leading Man Ryan Reynolds

Kate Beckinsale knows exactly what leading man she looks like, and it is “big Canadian man” Ryan Reynolds. And to say we are still reeling would be putting it mildly.

“I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds,” the 46-year-old actress shared during her appearance on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon,” per E! News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Beckinsale’s Birthday With Her Best Instagram Looks [SLIDESHOW])

“Like in a shocking way,” she added. “Like, when sometimes, I see a bus going by with a poster on it I think, ‘Damn, I look hot. Oh, wait, that’s not me. Also, I’ve never done that movie.'” (Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media: ‘You’re Not Good For My Health’)

The host then held up a picture of the famed “Deadpool” star next to the “Click” star, and sounded truly surprised that Beckinsale saw the resemblance.

And while the audience just laughed, Fallon admitted he “didn’t really see” the similarities, despite the “Underworld” star insisting how weird it was.

“I’ve wrestled with how, obviously, he’s not even like a sort of slightly-girly-boy-bander type,” Beckinsale went on. “He’s [Reynolds] like a big Canadian man, and I really see myself in him.”

“I can’t be in the same room as him,” she added. “Because one of us, I think, would explode, or something would happen.”

We don’t really see it, but you check out the clip and let us know what you think!