Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Renew Their Vows At Intimate Ceremony

Kim Kardashian secretly planned a special ceremony for her and Kanye West to renew their wedding vows to mark their fifth wedding anniversary.

However, when the 39-year-old reality star found out that her husband, West, was also busy planning a bash to celebrate their special day, she decided to come clean and make it not a surprise, per Page Six in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

The news came out during the latest episode of “Keeping up with the Kardashians” when we hear Kim talk about how she was secretly planning the event which was first set to happen days after the birth of their fourth child, Psalm West. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Pleads With Khloé And Kim Kardashian To Not ‘Bully’ Jordyn Woods Following Cheating Scandal)

“I just want to plan something special and take charge of this,” the Kardashian shared. “So, I thought let’s just do something fun and sweet in our backyard and just make more of a memory.”

“At first, I was gonna keep it a full surprise and then I heard he was trying to plan something,” she added.

The reality star continued, “Everyone was kind of being really weird. And I was like, ‘Well, guys, if he’s trying to plan something and I’m trying to plan something? Someone has to say something and we’ll just do it together.'”

“It is what it is,” Kim explained, while revealing that the pastor who was their for them when they tied the knot in 2014 at a gorgeous ceremony in 2014 in Italy, Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr. would also be officiating the special vows ceremony.

This time around though instead of traditional vows, Kim and Kanye opted for original vows.

“Kanye always talks about how, at our wedding, we had really traditional vows,” Kardashian explained. “At that time in front of all those people, I didn’t even think I could get it together to say original vows.”

No cameras from the reality show were allowed to shoot the event that brought together all of the Kardashian, Jenner and West families because the couple wanted to keep it just for them.

But Kim, did give fans a glimpse of what those vows would consist of.

“You are my husband,” Kardashian read. “You are my best friend. My biggest believer and my one true love.”