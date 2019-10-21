Lee Corso Thinks Florida State Should Keep Willie Taggart Through His Contract

Lee Corso thinks Florida State should give head football coach Willie Taggart plenty of time to prove himself.

The Seminoles have been nothing short of pathetic under Taggart's leadership. Now, not all of that is his fault.

Jimbo Fisher didn’t exactly leave FSU in a great position when he left, but Taggart is only 8-11 through 19 career games in Tallahassee. Despite that, Corso thinks he should be allowed to hang around.

“Florida State should get coach Taggart the four years he signed for. Morally and physically and financially, it’s the right thing to do. Now after four years, all options are open … He deserves the chance to stay for four years,” the legendary football personality said Saturday during College GameDay, according to Tallahassee.com. Taggart’s contract runs through January 2024.

Unfortunately for the Seminoles, they would lose to Wake Forest shortly after Corso’s comments.

While I understand the point Corso is trying to make, it’s a foolish one. The Seminoles can’t afford to wait until the start of 2024 to find out if Taggart is the guy.

FSU isn’t nationally relevant anymore, and they’re fallen even further into irrelevance with every passing week.

It’s bad for Florida State, it’s terrible for the ACC and it’s not good for college football. The Seminoles simply have to be good.

If this season finishes out poorly, Taggart should be given a few weeks into next season. If it’s clear FSU isn’t competitive by week seven or eight of 2020, then it’s time to move forward without him.

Waiting until 2020 would be outrageously dumb if it’s clear he’s not the man for the job.