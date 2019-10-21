Superstar Lizzo’s Latest Hit Ties For Longest Run At The Top For Rap Song On Billboard 100 By Female Artist

Superstar Lizzo has just tied the longest run ever by a female rapper at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her latest hit, and it’s no small feat.

The 31-year-old rapper’s song “Truth Hurts” topped the chart for the seventh week, tying Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” record, featuring Charli XCX, according to Billboard in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: There’s Growing Speculation That This World-Famous Rapper Is Going To Run For Chicago Mayor)

The “Good as Hell” hitmaker has been making waves since her hit from Nice Life/Atlantic records first topped the Hot 100 chart on September 7 and spent six weeks in a row at in the number one spot, before falling to number 2 a week ago to Travis Scott’s “Highest in the Room.”(RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

According to the report, here are the rap songs by women at the top of the chart:

7 weeks, Lizzo, “Truth Hurts,” 2019

7 weeks, Iggy Azalea, “Fancy,” feat. Charli XCX, 2014

3 weeks, Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves),” 2017

2 weeks, Lauryn Hill, “Doo Wop (That Thing),” 1998

1 week, Cardi B, “I Like It,” with Bad Bunny & J Balvin, 2018

1 week, Shawnna, “Stand Up” (Ludacris feat. Shawnna), 2003

On top of all that, Lizzo’s hit also remained at the top of the chart on Radio song charts, per Nielsen Music, for a fifth week and had 115.3 million audience impressions.

And “Truth” spent an eighth week in the number 1 spot on both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs genre charts.

Lizzo has since reacted to the news on social media tweeting, “MAKING HERSTORY BITCH IM CRYIN.”

MAKING HERSTORY BITCH IM CRYIN https://t.co/Kr9YNFayLs — #STREAMTRUTHHURTS (@lizzo) October 21, 2019

Congratulations!