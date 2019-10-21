Monica Lewinsky Set To Produce A Documentary For HBO Max

Television personality Monica Lewinsky is set to produce a documentary for HBO Max.

Lewinsky and “Catfish” director Max Joseph have teamed up to produce “15 Minutes of Shame,” according to a report published Monday by The Hollywood Reporter.

incredibly grateful ???????? + excited ♥️ to be executive producing 15 Minutes of Shame with the talented @maxjoseph for @hbomax … we hope to unpack this issue + move the conversation forward. stay tuned! #SixWest — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) October 21, 2019

The documentary will focus on how people feel the need to destroy each other and the “public shaming epidemic in our culture.” Despite working behind the scenes, Lewinsky will also appear on camera.

“Monica Lewinsky is an anti-bullying activist with unparalleled authority, making her the perfect partner for this project,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said. “And Max’s strong advocacy for social justice and distinctive storytelling make him particularly well-suited to explore this complex modern phenomenon.” (RELATED: New Season Of FX’s ‘American Crime Story’ Will Focus On Bill Clinton’s Sex Scandal With Monica Lewinsky)

“15 Minutes Of Shame” will reportedly focus on well-known names and will feature people who have been publicly shamed. The documentary will also be an exploration of the other people involved including media, bullies, bystanders, experts and psychologists.

Monica Lewinsky-Produced ‘Impeachment’ Set as Next ‘American Crime Story’ at FX https://t.co/NT97KPhtYk — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) August 6, 2019

Lewinsky was also named as a producer of “Impeachment.” The show is the third season of FX’s “American Crime Story.” The installment is based on the impeachment of President Bill Clinton through Lewinsky’s eyes.

HBO Max will launch in 2020. Titles available on the streaming service will include “Friends,” “The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air,” “Game Of Thrones” and “The Big Bang Theory.”