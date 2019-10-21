Ohio State Favored By 14 Against Wisconsin, ESPN FPI Gives The Badgers A 16.1% Chance To Win

Wisconsin’s horrific loss to Illinois on Saturday has resulted in oddsmakers not giving them much of a chance against Ohio State.

The Buckeyes are currently favored by 14 against the Badgers when the two teams will take the field Saturday at noon EST on Fox. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wisconsin’s win prediction percentage in ESPN’s FPI has dropped from 25% to 16.1% after losing to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Honestly, I’m shocked we’re even being given a 16.1% chance to beat the Buckeyes. I was insulted when the percentage was only at 25%, but that was before we suffered one of the worst losses in the 150-year history of college football.

ESPN might be overestimating Wisconsin if that’s even possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Oct 19, 2019 at 10:01am PDT

As for the spread being -14 in favor of OSU, I’d recommend avoiding that at all costs. Wisconsin plays way too slow to lose by double digits. I’m not saying we’re going to win (we’ll dig into that later in the week), but tempo often dictates score.

I can promise you Wisconsin will try to milk the clock in a way most fans haven’t seen. Justin Fields and company can’t score a bunch of points if they’re not on the field.

Here’s what else I say going into this game after losing to Illinois. There is an anger in the program right now that I’m not sure I’ve ever seen before.

Last year after we lost to BYU, I think most people just accepted the fact we weren’t as good as we thought we were.

It’s a different attitude this time around. People are pissed, and they’re hellbent on making sure the world knows what happened against Illinois was a freak incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Oct 15, 2019 at 6:00pm PDT

We got humbled, and now it’s time to fight our way back to the top. The margin for error is completely gone. We’re going to find out what this team is made of Saturday, and I can’t wait.