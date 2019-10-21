Paige VanZant Says She’s Trying To ‘Force’ The UFC’s Hand To Get A Fight

UFC superstar Paige VanZant desperately wants to get back in the octagon.

The flyweight sensation hasn't fought since early 2019 when she beat Rachael Ostovich in absolutely dominating fashion.

VanZant told TMZ last week that she wanted to "force" the UFC's "hand" when it came to getting her back in the octagon against somebody. She also said she only has one fight remaining on her UFC contract, which very well could end up being her last.

She also posted on Instagram on Friday that she was "ready" for her return, and wanted to know where her fight call was.

So, do we think VanZant is ready to get back in the octagon or do we think she’s ready to get back in the octagon? I think the answer is an overwhelming yes.

I don’t really understand what’s taking the UFC and Dana White so long to find her an opponent. She’s one of the biggest names in the sport.

The UFC should be rushing to put Paige VanZant back in a fight and front and center as soon as possible. For whatever, White seems to be dragging his feet a little bit.

Hopefully, this is all figured out sooner than later. It doesn’t make any sense at all to slow roll her return. VanZant is healthy, she’s ready to fight again and it just needs to happen.