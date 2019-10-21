REPORT: Patrick Mahomes Could Return In A Few Weeks Or ‘Sooner’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might be back before long.

Mahomes had been nursing a bit of an ankle issue, and then proceeded to dislocate his kneecap this past Thursday against the Broncos. The initial signs seemed to indicate the team had avoided losing him for the season, and now it seems like that has been confirmed to be the case. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mahomes stays down with a knee injury after the QB sneak pic.twitter.com/V3kD61v3jK — Sports ReUp (@SportsReUp) October 18, 2019

According to ESPN on Sunday, the Chiefs expect their superstar passer to return in three weeks or “sooner.”

ESPN also added that Kansas City will “exercise extreme caution” with the handling of Mahomes‘ health.

It looks like the Chiefs certainly avoided an absolute disaster with Mahomes’ health. If he had missed the rest of the season, Kansas City would have been in crisis mode.

Nobody gets better when you lose the reigning NFL MVP. That’s just not how football works. The Chiefs need Mahomes on the field, and they need him healthy.

Luckily, it sounds like he’ll be back sooner than later.

In the meantime, we’ll have to see if the Chiefs can win a few games without him. If they’re able to avoid getting a ton of losses, then they could be in prime position up on his return.