Penn State Beating Michigan Draws 6.25 Million Viewers On ABC

A ton of people tuned in Saturday night on ABC to watch Penn State beat Michigan 28-21.

According to TVByTheNumbers, 6.25 million people watched the Nittany Lions pick up a win against a Big Ten East rival. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The game was by far and away the most watched broadcast of Saturday night.

Another week goes by, and we have another game with gigantic TV ratings. The NFL and college football have both put up huge numbers this season.

Of course, it’s not hard to see why the matchup between the Nittany Lions and Wolverines got so many viewers.

It had huge playoff implications and it’s two of the best teams in America.

Unfortunately for Michigan, they suffered their second loss of the season in front of those 6.25 million viewers.

That’s going to knock them out of the playoff conversation, and it almost certainly ended any chance the Wolverines had of making the B1G title game.

As for Penn State, the Nittany Lions are now 7-0 and ranked sixth in America. James Franklin has his guys rolling, and their upcoming game against Ohio State should be absolutely electric.