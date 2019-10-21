Post Malone Goes Viral For Throwing Money Around In A Club

Post Malone went viral over the weekend for a very entertaining reason.

Barstool Sports posted a video of the star musician with a ton of money inside a club, and he was being very generous with it all.

How generous? Well, he was just throwing it around for people to have. If that sounds crazy, then just wait until you see the video of the event.

Give it a watch below.

Post Malone casually brought a cooler full of money to the club last night and was throwing it everywhere pic.twitter.com/hDNHOcIt0l — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 20, 2019

This right here is why Malone is such a cool dude. The man is a content machine. Whether it's making music or just being an eccentric dude, he's always entertaining.

The dude showed up to a club with a "cooler full of money," and just started throwing it around. If that's not a kind and generous act, then I just don't know what is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @postmalone on Oct 20, 2019 at 2:35pm PDT

Honestly, the entertainment industry needs a lot more guys like Post Malone. He’s authentic, he knows who he is and he doesn’t shy away from it.

Unfortunately, that mentality is pretty rare these days. Most famous people are way into their “brands” and whatever they think their public image should be.

Posty is just about being Posty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @postmalone on Oct 10, 2019 at 7:51pm PDT

Props to Post Malone for sharing the wealth. Of all the things to go viral for, I’d say that’s near the top of the list.