Prince Harry Addresses Rumored Rift Between Him And Prince William

Prince Harry reportedly addressed the rumored rift between himself and his brother Prince William.

The Duke told ITV broadcaster Tom Bradby, that the two are just on “different paths,” according to a report published Sunday by Page Six.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up in a new British documentary airing overnight. The couple talked about Harry’s apparent rift with his brother, Prince William, and Meghan’s struggles adapting to life as a royal, @keirsimmons reports. pic.twitter.com/ffsvBYCvjK — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 21, 2019



“Part of this role, part of this job and this family being under the pressure it is under, inevitably stuff happens,” Prince Harry said.

“But look, we are brothers, we will always be brothers,” Harry added. “We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him and, as I know, he will always be there for me.” (RELATED: REPORT: Prince Harry And Prince William Experience ‘Challenging Times’ Over Meghan Markle)

“We don’t see as much as we used to because we are so busy but I love him dearly and the majority of stuff is created out of nothing,” he admitted.

“As brothers, you have good days, you have bad days.”

The Royal family seems to be really good at avoiding the question asked while giving a really long-winded answer. I’m not a fan of these. I’d rather them be completely transparent and just say exactly what is going on.

Everyone has been talking about this so-called rift between the Princes ever since they broke up the Royal foundation they shared. I think it would just be easier for everyone if they just did something together so everyone would stop talking about it.